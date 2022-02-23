ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 51,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
