ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ENGGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

