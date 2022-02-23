ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.19

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 79945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

