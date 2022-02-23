Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.85

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.85 and traded as high as C$52.99. Enbridge shares last traded at C$52.67, with a volume of 10,359,792 shares trading hands.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$106.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.38%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

