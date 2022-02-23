Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. Endava posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.
DAVA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.10. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,154. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.
About Endava (Get Rating)
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.