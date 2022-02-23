Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. Endava posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

DAVA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.10. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,154. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.