Enecuum Trading Down 9.5% This Week (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $173,391.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,245,073 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

