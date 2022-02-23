Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.02

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1037716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

