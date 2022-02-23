Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.02

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1037716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
ENLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.