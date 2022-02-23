Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 6.9%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 4,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 292,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENFN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Enfusion alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.