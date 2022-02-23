Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.39 ($18.62).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Engie stock opened at €14.40 ($16.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.70. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.23).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

