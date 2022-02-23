Enova International (ENVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA):

2/23/2022 – Enova International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Enova International was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

2/11/2022 – Enova International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – Enova International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

2/7/2022 – Enova International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Enova International was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ENVA traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enova International by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

