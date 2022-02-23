Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,039.46

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.46 ($14.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.93). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($14.14), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -38.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,039.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,039.46.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
