Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $49,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

