Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

