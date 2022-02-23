EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.65 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EnWave stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,420. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$104.69 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.71 million. Analysts anticipate that EnWave will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

