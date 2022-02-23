EOS Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00005644 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $290.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,858,684 coins and its circulating supply is 981,272,459 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

