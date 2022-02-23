EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 115,788 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 1,284.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.13% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of PSJ opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $177.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.