EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 368,563 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 2,914.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,563 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.76% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $100.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.