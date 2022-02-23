EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 95,121 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 520.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,121 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $44,520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.