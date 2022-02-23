EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 176.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,825 shares of company stock worth $4,283,310 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.