EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.