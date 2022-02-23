EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 32,917 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 504,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,549,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

