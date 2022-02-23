EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,955 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 46.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Toro Company has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

