EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

