EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

