EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Cable One worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $30,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,463.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,601.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,777.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,441.78 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

