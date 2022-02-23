EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 2,591.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,918 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.91% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40.

