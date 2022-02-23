EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 131.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.