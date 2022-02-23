EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 111,067 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1,475.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,067 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

