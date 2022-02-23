EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,884 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

