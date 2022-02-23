EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6,837.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931,644 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.