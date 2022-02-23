EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,706 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 222,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 161,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

