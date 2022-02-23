EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,812,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,121,000 after buying an additional 437,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after buying an additional 351,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.