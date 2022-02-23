EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,329 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91.

