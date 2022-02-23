EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

