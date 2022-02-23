Epizyme (EPZM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

