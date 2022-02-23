EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $56.50

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $56.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
NYSE EPR opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 351.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.
In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
