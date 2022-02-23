EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $56.50

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $56.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 351.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

