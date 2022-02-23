Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 681.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Equifax by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Equifax by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

