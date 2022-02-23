Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

EFX opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.46 and a 200-day moving average of $265.00. Equifax has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

