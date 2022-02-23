Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.7% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $680.77 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $751.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.26, for a total value of $1,969,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

