Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EQX opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

