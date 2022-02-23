Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Ronald Walter Tratch Sells 6,310 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down C$2.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$74.52. The company had a trading volume of 132,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,065. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.07. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.06 and a 1 year high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

