Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $905.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

