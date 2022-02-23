Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,034.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.04. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.75.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

