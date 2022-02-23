Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognex in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $3,963,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

