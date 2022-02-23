Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.68.

YRI opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.30. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at C$3,492,541.80. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Insiders have sold a total of 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513 over the last ninety days.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

