Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Equity Commonwealth worth $46,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2,979.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 122,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

