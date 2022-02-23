Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,254.71

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,254.71 ($17.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,036 ($14.09). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,103.63 ($15.01), with a volume of 48,278 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,342.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.06 million and a PE ratio of 46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)
