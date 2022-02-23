Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,254.71

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,254.71 ($17.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,036 ($14.09). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,103.63 ($15.01), with a volume of 48,278 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,342.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.06 million and a PE ratio of 46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.