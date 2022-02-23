ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $112,933.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

