Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

