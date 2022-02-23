Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 18,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

